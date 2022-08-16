Antonio Blanco to extend Real Madrid contract until 2025 and then join Cadiz on loan—report

Antonio Blanco, who turns 23-years-old next week, is set to make the jump to the Primera Division with a loan move to Cadiz, according to a report from Relevo.

Two teams have been heavily interested in Blanco this summer — Getafe and Cadiz. Funnily enough, Getafe is the team that Blanco made his La Liga debut against and Cadiz is the team and the city where Blanco made his first La Liga start. Under Zidane, Blanco played 4 matches in La Liga in the 2020-2021 season, but his first team progress stunted last year under Ancelotti, only making 1 La Liga appearance. The player has been in a strange limbo between Castilla and the first team for a couple of seasons now, but now looks set to depart the club in search of more top flight minutes.

Real Madrid are expected to extend Anotnio Blanco’s current contract by another two years, moving from 2023 to 2025, and then loan him out to Cadiz for the season. Blanco will join former Real Madrid Castilla teammate, Victor Chust. If all goes to plan, the deal will be wrapped up this week and Blanco could debut against Osasuna this weekend. There will be no option to buy for Cadiz - it will be a strict loan deal. Similar to the operation achieved with Victor Chust in the summer of 2021.