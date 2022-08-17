Manchester United preparing €60 million offer for Casemiro, Real Madrid won’t sell at that price -report

Manchester United are preparing a €60 million offer for Real Madrid midfielder Carlos Henrique Casemiro, according to a report published this Wednesday on British newspaper The Telegraph. United’s interest in the Brazilian midfielder became public this Tuesday with reports on the Spanish press.

However, Real Madrid will need a better offer to let Casemiro go, club sources told Managing Madrid. The club still sees him as a very valuable player and would only sell him for an offer they “can’t refuse,” per those same sources within the club.

Furthermore, the player is happy in the Spanish capital and Real Madrid believe that he will not push for a move to Manchester, meaning that Los Blancos are in total control of the situation. Casemiro’s contract expires in the summer of 2025 and he’s 30 years old, so an extension will not be needed either.

If United truly want to sign Casemiro away from Real Madrid, they will need to increase their offer.