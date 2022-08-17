Manchester United offer Casemiro a five-year deal, will double his salary -report

The Casemiro saga is real. Manchester United are set to offer him a five-year deal doubling his current salary at Real Madrid, according to a report published today on MARCA. Casemiro is keeping his options open and would consider said offer if United and Madrid were to reach an agreement, per that same report.

Needless to say, Real Madrid won’t keep Casemiro around if he truly wants to leave and tells the club so. Initially, Los Blancos were not ready to sell Casemiro for the €60 million that United seem to be willing to offer, but Madrid could also change their mind if United increase their offer or if Casemiro himself wants to leave.

As things stand right now and with Real Madrid not expecting to receive a better offer than those €60 million, the ball is on Casemiro’s court and he is the one who has to make up his mind and decide where he wants to play. The Brazilian midfielder is under contract until the summer of 2025 after the extension he signed last year, so Real Madrid are still in control unless Casemiro clearly tells the club he wants to leave.