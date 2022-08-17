Marcelo could retire this summer — report

One of the three big expiring contract this summer, Marcelo, has yet to find a new club. Unlike Gareth Bale and Isco, who are now playing with LAFC and Sevilla respectively, the Brazilian may end up hanging his boots.

There are reasons why that could be the case. Bale still wants to stay fit for the upcoming World Cup, while Isco, even if his National Team days are (probably) over, he’s still young and good enough to continue playing at a high level.

Marcelo’s situation is a bit different, and he has many business endeavours as well as a son who plays in the Real Madrid academy. He may want to be as close as Madrid as possible, or at least have the freedom to come and go as he pleases while attending to off-field matters and spending time with his family.

A report in Marca today suggests that Marcelo is ‘closer to retirement than he is to signing a contract’. His offers from Qatar and Turkey have not seemed enticing enough for him.