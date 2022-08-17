Reinier Jesus close to joining Girona — report

A very strange career may receive a twist in the coming days, as Real Madrid’s Reinier Jesus — who has just spend two years on loan at Borussia Dortmund while barely playing — could be on his way to Girona.

A report in Marca today states that Girona have won the ‘bidding war’ for the Brazilian forward against the likes of Real Valladolid, Torino, and Almeria.

Reinier would join Girona on loan while the Catalan club wouldn’t have a purchase option on him. Of course, Girona is a very interesting destination not least for football fans, but of Real Madrid fans in particular. Miguel Gutierrez is already there as the team’s left-back, and fans can tune in to watch both Reinier and Miguel in one team, which should prove to be exciting.

It is reported that Michel, Girona’s coach, was a big reason for the Catalan club pushing for Reinier’s loan move today.