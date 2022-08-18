Managing Madrid Podcast: Everything you need to know about the Casemiro situation PLUS: Brahim, Kubo, etc

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Does the club want to sell Casemiro? Why would Casemiro go there? * What’s the point of selling him if there isn’t a plan to sign someone? * Is this good or bad for Tchouameni? Is this the same as the Makelele situation? Is the club right to let him go and not offer Casemiro more money? Brahim’s best game since last year. Kubo vs Cadiz Jovic vs Cremonese Fran Garcia vs Barcelona And more.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)