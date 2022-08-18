 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: Everything you need to know about the Casemiro situation PLUS: Brahim, Kubo, etc

Kiyan and Matt go through an FAQ of the Casemiro situation, and review the performances of Brahim, Kubo, and Jovic, while looking ahead to new Reinier / Blanco deals.

By Kiyan Sobhani and Matt_Wiltse
UD Almeria v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

  1. Does the club want to sell Casemiro?
  2. Why would Casemiro go there? *
  3. What’s the point of selling him if there isn’t a plan to sign someone? *
  4. Is this good or bad for Tchouameni?
  5. Is this the same as the Makelele situation?
  6. Is the club right to let him go and not offer Casemiro more money?
  7. Brahim’s best game since last year.
  8. Kubo vs Cadiz
  9. Jovic vs Cremonese
  10. Fran Garcia vs Barcelona
  11. And more.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

