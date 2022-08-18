Nottingham Forest interested in Odriozola -report

Real Madrid are working to find a new club for Alvaro Odriozola and Notthingham Forest have emerged as the most likely destination for the Spanish right-back right now, according to a report from AS. The British club achieved promotion to the Premier League last season and are still upgrading their squad, with Odriozola being their man candidate for the spot on the right side of the defensive line, per that same report.

Odriozola is not on Carlo Ancelotti’s plans as both Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are ahead of him in the rotation. The defender completed a decent season during his loan deal with Fiorentina last year but Madrid still want to find a new club for him as they think they have depth for that spot.

The Spanish defender could make an impact for Nottingham Forest, as he’s an offensive-minded right-back who could be relevant in the Premier League.