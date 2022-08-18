OFFICIAL: Antonio Blanco loaned to Cadiz

Real Madrid Castilla star Antonio Blanco, who has been close to joining Cadiz for the past week or so, has finally joined them officially, as Cadiz CF announced today.

Cadiz will take Blanco on loan until the end of the season, and is expected to be presented to fans later today, around 5:30pm CET.

Blanco, a promising young central midfielder, will join fellow former Real Madrid Castilla product Victor Chust, who currently plays at Cadiz but Real Madrid have 50% of his rights, still.

Cadiz released a statement on Blanco today: