OFFICIAL: Antonio Blanco loaned to Cadiz

Real Madrid Castilla star Antonio Blanco, who has been close to joining Cadiz for the past week or so, has finally joined them officially, as Cadiz CF announced today.
Cadiz will take Blanco on loan until the end of the season, and is expected to be presented to fans later today, around 5:30pm CET.
Blanco, a promising young central midfielder, will join fellow former Real Madrid Castilla product Victor Chust, who currently plays at Cadiz but Real Madrid have 50% of his rights, still.
Cadiz released a statement on Blanco today:
Cádiz CF and Real Madrid have reached an agreement for the loan of Antonio Blanco until the end of the season . A native of Córdoba (07/23/2000), he plays as a midfielder and has trained in the lower sections of the Madrid team, with whom he has made his debut with the first team. In addition, he is an international in the lower categories of the Spanish team.
