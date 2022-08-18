 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview, Squad List, How To Watch: Real Madrid vs. Sturm Graz; UWCL Qualifier R1

Las Blancas play their first official game of the season — and it’s a must win.

By Om Arvind
Real Madrid take on Sturm Graz today in their first official match of the season at 9:00 pm Spanish time (3:00 pm ET). This is an encounter with high stakes, as it is a one-match UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifier. If Madrid lose, they miss their chance to make the group stage. If they win, they progress to the “final” of their group and will face either Manchester City or FC Tomiris-Turan.

Squad List

GK: Misa, Méline Gérard, Sofía

DEF: Kenti Robles, Rocío Gálvez, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Kathellen Sousa, Claudia Florentino, Lucía Rodríguez, Sofie Svava

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Sandie Toletti, Maite Oroz, Caroline Weir, Claudia Zornoza

FWD: Nahikari García, Esther González, Caroline Møller Hansen, Naomie Feller, Athenea del Castillo, Paula Partido, Carla Camacho

Absences: Marta Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena Navarro

The only surprise absence in Alberto Toril’s squad list is Lorena Navarro. Whether she is injured or has been left out in favor of youth players Paula and Carla is unclear.

How to Watch

Real Madrid’s Twitch

SKSturm.TV YouTube

Real Madrid TV Español (restricted to Spain)

