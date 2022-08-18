Preview, Squad List, How To Watch: Real Madrid vs. Sturm Graz; UWCL Qualifier R1

Real Madrid take on Sturm Graz today in their first official match of the season at 9:00 pm Spanish time (3:00 pm ET). This is an encounter with high stakes, as it is a one-match UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifier. If Madrid lose, they miss their chance to make the group stage. If they win, they progress to the “final” of their group and will face either Manchester City or FC Tomiris-Turan.
Squad List
GK: Misa, Méline Gérard, Sofía
DEF: Kenti Robles, Rocío Gálvez, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Kathellen Sousa, Claudia Florentino, Lucía Rodríguez, Sofie Svava
MID: Teresa Abelleira, Sandie Toletti, Maite Oroz, Caroline Weir, Claudia Zornoza
FWD: Nahikari García, Esther González, Caroline Møller Hansen, Naomie Feller, Athenea del Castillo, Paula Partido, Carla Camacho
Absences: Marta Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena Navarro
The only surprise absence in Alberto Toril’s squad list is Lorena Navarro. Whether she is injured or has been left out in favor of youth players Paula and Carla is unclear.
How to Watch
Real Madrid TV Español (restricted to Spain)
