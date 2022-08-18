Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Sturm Graz; UWCL Qualifier Semi-Final, Round 1

Real Madrid will kick off their first match of the season against Sturm Graz in a UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifier. The contest will take place at 9:00 pm Spanish time (3:00 pm ET).

This is an elimination game and the first of two in Round 1. Should Madrid beat Sturm Graz, they would face either Manchester City or FC Tomiris-Turan in the “final.” In the event of a victory vs. one of those opponents, Las Blancas would progress to Round 2 to play a rival in a two-legged tie. Only after that can Madrid see the light of the group stage.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid’s XI: Misa, Kenti Robles, Ivana Andres, Kathellen Sousa, Olga Carmona, Sandie Toletti, Claudia Zornoza, Caroline Weir, Naomie Feller, Esther Gonzalez, Athenea del Castillo.

Subs: Gerard, Sofia, Rocio, Claudia F., Lucia, Svava, Teresa, Maite Oroz, Nahikari Garcia, Moller, Paula Partido, Carla Camacho.

Predicted Formation: 4-3-3

Sturm Graz’s XI: El Sherif, Magerl, Glibo, Malle, Grossgasteiger, Maierhofer, Croatto, Wirnsberger, Schasching, Kirchstein, Matuschewski

Subs: Schönwetter, Gritzner, Steiner, Keutz, Bertolo, Weiss, Tragl, Scheimel, Uka, Greimelmaier, Reichmann

Predicted Formation: 4-2-3-1

How to Watch

Real Madrid’s Twitch

SKSturm.TV YouTube

Real Madrid TV Español (restricted to Spain)