Managing Madrid Podcast: The Casemiro Mailbag

Kiyan and Lucas keep you up to date on the latest and most accurate Casemiro situation, and answer questions from fans

By Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Super Cup Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

  • The most up to date Casemiro situation
  • What’s the transfer fee Real Madrid would accept?
  • Is Casemiro looking at the Cristiano Ronaldo / Raphael Varane / Sergio Ramos transfer sales as part of his decision?
  • Would the club have accepted a transfer if it was Thibaut Courtois or Karim Benzema instead of Casemiro?
  • Who should the club sign (if any) in the event Casemiro leaves?
  • Is Eduardo Camavinga better as a RCM or LCM?
  • Who gets the next #7?
  • Vinicius Jr vs 22 year old Neymar
  • Eder Militao vs De Ligt
  • Casemiro vs Claude Makelele (peak)
  • And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

