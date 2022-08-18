Managing Madrid Podcast: The Casemiro Mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

The most up to date Casemiro situation

What’s the transfer fee Real Madrid would accept?

Is Casemiro looking at the Cristiano Ronaldo / Raphael Varane / Sergio Ramos transfer sales as part of his decision?

Would the club have accepted a transfer if it was Thibaut Courtois or Karim Benzema instead of Casemiro?

Who should the club sign (if any) in the event Casemiro leaves?

Is Eduardo Camavinga better as a RCM or LCM?

Who gets the next #7?

Vinicius Jr vs 22 year old Neymar

Eder Militao vs De Ligt

Casemiro vs Claude Makelele (peak)

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)