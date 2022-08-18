Casemiro reaches agreement with Manchester United, expected to pass medical on Friday

Casemiro has made his decision and will play for Manchester United. The defensive midfielder has made the decision to leave Real Madrid, then reached an agreement with the Red Devils and will be expected to pass his medical on Friday, according to reports on from the British and Spanish press.

The Brazilian midfielder will likely sign his contract with Manchester United shortly after passing his medical and the deal would be announced by both clubs shortly after, meaning that Casemiro will almost certainly not even travel with the team to face Celta Vigo this Saturday.

Manchester United will pay around €70 million to sign Casemiro away from Real Madrid and the midfielder will earn almost twice as much as his salary in the Spanish capital.

Casemiro won five Champions League titles for Real Madrid and was a crucial piece in the midfield for the last decade. New signing Aurelien Tchouameni will be his replacement in the starting lineup.