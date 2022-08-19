Las Blancas Podcast: Immaculate Vibes In Real Madrid’s 6-0 Win Over Sturm Graz

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast Om Arvind and Grant Little cover Real Madrid’s 6-0 win over Sturm Graz:
- The immaculate vibes
- Thoughts on the lineup
- The funky delightfulness of the midfield
- Whether the formation was a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1
- A vintage Zornoza performance
- Toletti’s diverse offensive skillset
- Weir rapidly building chemistry with Esther
- How Weir solves major problems from the past
- Madrid’s admirable intensity
- Esther’s second goal perfectly encapsulating everything about her game
- What you can truly take away from this win
- This match giving us a taste of the real Kenti
- The subtle impact of Naomie Feller’s movement
- Athenea’s great first half
- Looking forward to Manchester City
- How Madrid’s path to the group stage got easier (if they can make it to Round 2)
- Why there’s mixed feelings on the LPFF’s lucrative five-year deal with LaLiga
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Grant Little (@grantlittle09)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
Loading comments...