Las Blancas Podcast: Immaculate Vibes In Real Madrid’s 6-0 Win Over Sturm Graz

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast Om Arvind and Grant Little cover Real Madrid’s 6-0 win over Sturm Graz:

The immaculate vibes

Thoughts on the lineup

The funky delightfulness of the midfield

Whether the formation was a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1

A vintage Zornoza performance

Toletti’s diverse offensive skillset

Weir rapidly building chemistry with Esther

How Weir solves major problems from the past

Madrid’s admirable intensity

Esther’s second goal perfectly encapsulating everything about her game

What you can truly take away from this win

This match giving us a taste of the real Kenti

The subtle impact of Naomie Feller’s movement

Athenea’s great first half

Looking forward to Manchester City

How Madrid’s path to the group stage got easier (if they can make it to Round 2)

Why there’s mixed feelings on the LPFF’s lucrative five-year deal with LaLiga

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Grant Little (@grantlittle09)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)