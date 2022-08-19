OFFICIAL: Casemiro signs for Manchester United

It’s official. Real Madrid and Manchester United have announced the transfer of midfielder Carlos Henrique Casemiro for a reported fee of €72 million which could reach €85 million depending on bonuses. Casemiro gave the green light to this transfer on Thursday night and passed his medical with Manchester United today.

Casemiro leaves Madrid as a club legend and arguably the best defensive midfielder in club history. He was an undisputed starter for almost a decade and won five Champions League titles and three La Liga titles as well.

The Brazilian midfielder will get a very significant salary raise in his new deal with Manchester United, where he will try to lead his new club back into relevance, given the struggles the Red Devils are going through at the moment.

New signing Aurelien Tchouameni will now be expected to be an undisputed starter in the Spanish capital, even though he still needs some time to adjust and adapt to the playing style of both Real Madrid and La Liga.