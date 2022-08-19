Ancelotti confirms Casemiro’s departure to Manchester United

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Casemiro’s departure to Manchester United. The Italian coach talked to the press and revealed that the midfielder has told him his intention of leaving the club to join Manchester United.

“I talked to Casemiro this morning. He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity. I and the club understand it. With what he’s done at this club and the person he is, we have to respect it. There are talks right now, nothing is official, but he wants to leave,” said Ancelotti.

Real Madrid and Manchester United still have to reach an agreement over the transfer of Casemiro, although that’s expected to happen imminently. United will spend around €70 million to sign Casemiro away from Madrid and the midfielder might even pass his medical with the British side this Friday.

Casemiro leaves Real Madrid as a club legend having won five Champions League titles and three LaLiga titles.