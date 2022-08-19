A quick timeline of Casemiro’s impending transfer

All eyes were on Real Madrid’s training session today at Valdebebas to see whether or not Casemiro would feature. Of course, as we found out, Casemiro was there in good spirits. He trained for the first 15 minutes and then left — mostly treating the training as a formality in which he shows up, says goodbye, and leaves.

It feels somewhat unceremonious, as Casemiro is a Real Madrid legend and is still in his peak, but there does seem to be an amicable relationship between club and player.

Casemiro is expected to land in Manchester tonight according to Marca, and while there are some formalities to sort out (accommodation, work permits, medicals, etc), it is expected that Manchester United will announce the Brazilian’s signing officially tomorrow.

Managing Madrid’s Lucas Navarrete reported the Casemiro will get a significant increase in salary from the Red Devils, where he will join former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane. Lucas also reported on the transfer fee as well:

| Casemiro will earn €12 million/year (after taxes) with Manchester United. Four-year deal with an option to extend that contract for an additional season.



Transfer worth €60 million + €10 million in bonus. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) August 19, 2022

This will be a busy day. We’ll cover the Casemiro transfer in both podcast and article form extensively on Managing Madrid.