Official: Real Madrid will wear their new third kit vs Celta Vigo

Per La Liga rules, Real Madrid will not be allowed to wear neither their home white kit nor their purple away kit against Celta Vigo at Balaidos on the weekend as both kits clash with Celta’s light blue kit.

For this reason, Real Madrid have had to accelerate their third kit ahead of schedule in time for this weekend’s game. The kit is black with green stripes, as outlined in the headline image of this article.

Real Madrid released this statement today: