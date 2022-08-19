Official: Real Madrid will wear their new third kit vs Celta Vigo

Per La Liga rules, Real Madrid will not be allowed to wear neither their home white kit nor their purple away kit against Celta Vigo at Balaidos on the weekend as both kits clash with Celta’s light blue kit.
For this reason, Real Madrid have had to accelerate their third kit ahead of schedule in time for this weekend’s game. The kit is black with green stripes, as outlined in the headline image of this article.
Real Madrid released this statement today:
Real Madrid will play Saturday’s game against Celta at Balaídos in the third kit. It is black in color and its design is a tribute to the transformation of the Santiago Bernabéu . Details such as the V-neck, sponsor and shoulder stripes are lime yellow, while a subtle pattern running through the jersey is inspired by the modern metallic lines that will be featured on the stadium roof.
The kit is made from recycled materials and uses HEAT.RDY Keep Cool technology to regulate the players’ temperature during matches. The kit will be available in Real Madrid and adidas stores on September 12.
