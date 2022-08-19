Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Celta Vigo

Real Madrid published their squad list for Saturday's away match against Celta Vigo. Dani Carvajal returns to the squad but the team will be without Toni Kroos (flu), Rodrygo (muscle fatigue) and Casemiro (expected to complete his move to Manchester United today).

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Lucas V., Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr. and Mariano.

This will be a tough game for Los Blancos and coach Carlos Ancelotti won't have much depth at his disposal. Tchouameni, Camavinga, Modric and Valverde will be expected to start in the midfield with Dani Ceballos as the only option to replace them sitting on the bench. Vinicius and Benzema will lead the team's offense and could get help from Hazard and Asensio if needed. The defensive line isn't all that easy to predict and that's where Ancelotti will have more depth for this game, but Carvajal will likely return to the XI.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/20/2022

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: Balaidos, Vigo, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

