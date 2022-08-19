Managing Madrid Podcast: The Emergency Casemiro Is Leaving Episode

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Jose Perez, Om Arvind, and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

Casemiro’s Real Madrid CV

Was the transition from Casemiro to Aurelien Tchouameni too soon?

How quickly the transfer happened

Was this really Casemiro’s decision?

Why fans don’t have believe in Tchouameni

What will Real Madrid do with the money?

Are fans overreacting?

How good is Tchouameni actually?

The case for selling Casemiro

Does this force us to change our style of play?

Who is going to start immediately instead of Casemiro?

Tchouameni’s defensive ability

Why David Alaba is not an option at all at DM

Our favourite Casemiro moments

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@tacticalfouling)

Om Arvind (@OmVASports)