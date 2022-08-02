SALES SALES SALES: 2 August 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

#BORJA2GETAFE

“I’m Upset :( ” - Oscnar

The brief rebellion of #Borja4BackUp has been crushed on the first day of Juninho’s reign. #Justice4João...

But actually, yes, our beloved Borja-jito Mayoral has finally left the scenic pastures of the Santiago Bernabeu and Valdebebas for the rough wild west of Getafe’s Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. Borja was always a great service player of Madrid and it is always sad to see a former youth player leave. Adios Borja - buena suerte!

Official. Borja Mayoral leaves Real Madrid and joins Getafe, permanent deal for €10m fee. Full agreement has been signed and sealed today. #transfers



Mayoral signs until June 2027. pic.twitter.com/fh0pKI5ejW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022

Please not MIGGY!!

Recent rumors suggest that another Real Madrid product will also be departing La Ciudad De Real Madrid to travel towards the shadow realm. Beloved LB, Miguel Gutíerrez, appears to be headed to Girona on a permanent transfer. This is still in the rumor mill but trusted reporter Mario Cortegna alludes to this transfer trending towards completion.

Luckily, Miggy may not be gone for long as Real Madrid is expected to retain either a percentage of the player’s rights or a buyback clause.

Cama Cama Camavinga - Appreciation Post

A quick word from Kiyan:

The one guaranteed thing we can take away from pre-season is that Camavinga is going to be the greatest footballer the world has ever seen — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) July 27, 2022

Silly SZN In Full Effect

The weekly reports of Mariano Diaz’ (aka Real Madrid’s friend/uncle/cousin who frequently stays at your home longer than you initially intended) departure are yet again in full effect. Will he stay? Will he go? Will he score a golazo? Find out on next week’s episode of Real Madrid Z!!

| Mariano is at the ‘exit door’. @marca — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 1, 2022

This also comes with reports that: 1) Timo Werner is RB Leipzig’s top target; 2) RDT wants to join Spain in the World Cup and may prefer to not be a backup; 3) Inter inquiries of Odriozola and 4) Asensio has dyed his hair back to black.