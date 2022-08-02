Celta interested in Mariano -report

Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz has received interest to join Celta Vigo this summer, according to a report from Cadena SER. Celta would not pay any kind of transfer fee for Mariano and the striker would have to take a salary cut in order to join the Vigo-based club, per that same report.

Madrid have been trying to get rid of Mariano’s contract for the last few years, but the attacker always chose to stay in the Spanish capital even though he could’ve played more minutes elsewhere. This time, it seems that Mariano could be keen on leaving Real Madrid to play a bigger role elsewhere.

However, it won’t be easy for Celta Vigo to reach an agreement with Mariano and his agent, given that he reportedly wants to earn around €5 million/year in order to leave Real Madrid. With Mayoral and Jovic already gone, Mariano is now the team’s only backup for Karim Benzema, but Eden Hazard will be the one playing that role as a false nine this season.