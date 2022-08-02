EA Sports to obtain naming rights to La Liga — report

Next summer, Banco Santander’s contract with La Liga will end, which, in turn, means that the league will no longer be called ‘La Liga Santander’.

A report in Marca today states that it’s EA Sports who have swooped in with the naming rights to La Liga. The gaming giants will pay La Liga 30m per year for five years — a significant uptick from the previous deal, where Banco Santander paid 17m per year.

The deal would start for the 2023 - 2024 season, and the hope is that beyond economical improvements, the deal will have far-reaching branding benefits because of the global reach that EA Sports has on the demographic that La Liga wants to tap into.

From Marca’s report today, they state:

The agreement between LaLiga and EA Sports is basically based on five pillars: technology, digital, content, grassroots sport and branding , and the ambition of the agreement is to revolutionize the way of interacting with fans and consuming content. The idea is that the alliance goes far beyond naming, trying to generate synergies between the virtual and real world that will go far beyond what can be imagined. In addition to the change in the nomenclature in LaLiga competitions, the agreement also includes a variation in all visual elements, such as logos, graphics and fonts. A complete facelift. As Expansión reported on July 14 , the new company will create exclusive content around the world, will include an approach with the closest fan to the current one, and will launch experiences known as WOW, that is, that exceed the expectations of the fan in a special mode. ”It’s going to be a revolution, something we haven’t seen yet,” reveal sources close to the agreement. We already know, therefore, that EA Sports will take care of everything.

This is certainly a positive move for La Liga if it all proves to be true.