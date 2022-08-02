Rodrygo: “In the coming season, I believe I’ll be even better than in previous seasons”

Real Madrid and Brazilian National Team winger Rodrygo Goes spoke to UEFA’s official media channels and had some interesting quotes, and of particular note, spoke about what he wants to improve on next season.

“I’d like to score more goals every day, provide more assists and play more,” Rodrygo told UEFA. “I believe I’m improving and playing better every season. I think I played well in my first season, I couldn’t play much in the second year due to the serious injury I had and I was better in the third season. In the coming season, I believe I’ll be even better than in previous seasons.

”I don’t like to set goals. I don’t like to think about a number of goals or assists. I don’t like that. I just focus on being better than I was last season. My goals are to play better in the next game”.

Rodrygo also spoke about Real Madrid’s upcoming game vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Super Cup.

“I’ve never played in a European Super Cup,” Rodrygo said. I’ve only played the Spanish Super Cup and I think it’s brilliant. I’d like to play in it every year. We have to win the Champions League in order to do that and I want to win the Champions League every year. It’s going to be really special for me. When we play in a final, we just want to win it, regardless of the name of the competition. Whether it’s the Super Cup, the Champions League or any other competition, we always go out to win. It’s the mentality of our team.

”I’ve developed in every area. Every day I train and work hard to improve as a person and as a player. I’m more mature now, I mix with older people who teach me lots. It’s the same from a playing point of view, learning from the best players in the world. I’m learning and improving every day”.

The Brazilian was also asked about the importance of Luka Modric and Carlo Ancelotti, both to him and the team.

“Modric really helps me. Playing with him is much easier, given the quality he’s got. He’s like a father to me.

”Ancelotti wins, that’s what he does. He always wins, he’s incredible. He’s been successful everywhere he’s been and it’s no different here. He’s done an amazing job with us since the day he joined”.

Finally, Rodrygo spoke about what it’s like playing under high-pressure circumstances.

“Playing under pressure is more fun. It’s no fun to play with nothing at stake, especially when we’re talking about competitive sports. Having that pressure is a good thing”.