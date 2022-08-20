Open Thread: August 20, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a KCM tribute night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho or... yours truly.

And So it’s Happened

What seemed like yet another baseless ManUnited transfer rumor has actually come true. The most dominant midfield trio to ever grace the European Footballing scene belongs in the past as of yesterday; KCM is officially done, with the departure of the man most of us least expected to depart first. Indeed, CaseHero is now a Manchester United player. “Why United” you ask? Well, heaven knows why he wanted the Reds to be his next challenge, but it’s the player’s wish to try out something new and Real Madrid are not a club to keep any player against their will - whatever that means nowdays.

Casemiro leaves the Santiago Bernabeu a true legend amongst legends. Your presence in the white shirt shall be missed, you smiling beast.

Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos started together in 10 finals for Real Madrid - and Real Madrid won all 10 pic.twitter.com/Q9GojDf7mC — GOAL (@goal) August 19, 2022

Toni Kroos’ goodbyes to Casemiro:

Toni Kroos’ farewell letter to Casemiro: “I’m going to miss you. As an exemplary professional, as a top player. As a fighter who saved me several times. But above all, as a good person. We’ve made history, man! What a legendary era. Now our paths separate, but our friendship remains, I assure you. I wish you the best, see you soon. Good luck. Your Toni.”

Luka Modric’s farewell letter:

Luka Modrić’ farewell letter to Casemiro: “Dear Case, I still remember your debut with our club. How nervous you were! I asked you to be calm and now I think about it and see how it turned out, what you have achieved! “We have won a lot together, but what will stay with me are the moments nobody seed. The day-to-day work at Valdebebas. And especially the jokes, because you have always been in a good mood.” “Those laughs with you gave me peace of mind. You have been the best bodyguard in the world. I’m going to miss you, but I wish you the best. Thanks for everything and good luck, friend!”

Have a nice day, fellow Madridistas and may the Madridismo be with you all.