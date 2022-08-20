Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Celta Vigo in the second game of the 2022-2023 La Liga season, and coach Carlo Ancelotti might have a tough time choosing his starting lineup. Real Madrid sold Casemiro this Friday while both Toni Kroos and Rodrygo are out of this game.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Celta Vigo predicted XI: Villar, Mallo, Aidoo, Nuñez, Galan, Beltran, Solari, Cervi, Rodriguez, Paciencia, Aspas.

The Italian coach will only have depth on his defensive line after the return of Dani Carvajal. Ancelotti might as well use his traditional lineup of Carvajal, Militao, Alaba and Mendy there for a few more weeks until Rudiger earns his spot.

Tchouameni will likely replace Casemiro in the midfield even if Ancelotti hinted at the possibility of using Camavinga or Kroos in that position regularly. If Ancelotti were to deploy Valverde in the midfield for this game, Asensio or Hazard could start on the team’s right wing.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/20/2022

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: Balaidos, Vigo, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

