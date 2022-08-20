Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Celta Vigo’s Balaidos in what’s always a tough away game for Los Blancos. Celta are a strong, dangerous team led by the mighty Iago Aspas and Madrid are still figuring out their rotation.

Toni Kroos and Rodrygo are out of the game and Los Blancos will also be without Casemiro, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to rely on some of his young players to take care of business at Balaidos.

Tchouameni will likely start as a defensive midfielder after his somewhat shaky debut performance at Almeria. Camavinga will likely replace Kroos as well, given that Rodrygo isn’t available, which means that Valverde is needed on the right wing unless Ancelotti decides to use either Hazard or Asensio.

Madrid have the tools to be the favorites to win this game, but they can’t afford to be behind in the scoreboard as they did against Almeria, as Celta are a better team.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/20/2022

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: Balaidos, Vigo, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

