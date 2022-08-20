 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga

All set in Balaidos.

By Lucas Navarrete
Getafe CF v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Celta Vigo starting XI (TBC): Villar, Mallo, Aidoo, Nuñez, Galan, Beltran, Solari, Cervi, Rodriguez, Paciencia, Aspas.

Real Madrid will need to be very careful with Celta tonight as they’re a very dangerous team when given the chance to counterattack especially due to Iago Aspas’ quality. Aspas is one of the best strikers in La Liga and it will be important for Madrid to contain him.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/20/2022

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: Balaidos, Vigo, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

