Ancelotti: “Luka Modrić is immortal”

Real Madrid have taken six points from six to start the new LaLiga season and their 4-1 Saturday night victory over Celta Vigo was a very impressive one. Carlo Ancelotti was certainly delighted and stated: “Modrić’s goal changed the game. Until then, it had been quite even. Celta were pressing well, but that intensity dropped in the second half. Modrić is immortal. He’s always ready and always plays well.”

Ancelotti on Tchouaméni’s performance

Of course, all eyes were also on Aurélien Tchouaméni, who started in the Casemiro role in the first game since the Brazilian’s departure. Asked for an evaluation of the youngster, Ancelotti said: “Tchouaméni has different qualities to Casemiro, but today he played very well. He showed what he has been showing in training. Without the ball he defended well. He did well defensively with Modrić and Camavinga.”

Ancelotti on Valverde’s role

Fede Valverde started again and the coach was asked if the Uruguayan is going to be a regular starter and in what position. To that, Ancelotti replied: “I think he understands that he’s not really a winger, but he does well in that position. I still think he’s a very good midfielder, but he helps us a lot as a winger too and does well defensively there. Rodrygo plays different to him, but Valverde is good there too and it’s important that he can score goals as well.”

Ancelotti on Hazard’s penalty miss

It could have been 5-1 to Real Madrid had Eden Hazard scored a late penalty, gifted to him by Karim Benzema. But, the Belgian missed it. On this, the coach said: “I thought it was a very nice gesture from Benzema to Hazard. It doesn’t matter if he missed it, as he normally takes penalties well. It’s more important that Hazard has shown overall good performances.”