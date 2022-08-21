Player Ratings: Celta Vigo 1 - 4 Real Madrid; 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid traveled to Vigo for the second La Liga fixture of the season and the first game post-Casemiro’s transfer to Manchester United. The two young French midfielders, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, started the match for the second consecutive weekend. Both were much improved as compared to their showing vs Almeria. The team overall put in a better shift, with their quality and physical levels far outpacing Celta in the second half. Goals from Benzema, Modric, Vinicius, and Valverde sentenced the match. Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—6: Celta Vigo rarely tested the keeper, with the Belgian only making 1 save. It was his distribution with his feet that was put under more pressure. Some of Thibaut’s on-ball passing decisions were questionable and placed his teammates in difficult situations.

Dani Carvajal—7: Despite the height difference, managed a strong aerial duel with Paciencia to deny a goal. Dest well with the rest of Galan and Oscar Rodriguez.

Eder Militao—7.5: Very aggressive when stepping out to Aspas and Paciencia.

David Alaba—7: Managed an assist on the Modric goal. Also, won the go-ahead penalty after shooting the ball at Tapia’s hand. Was substituted at the 77th minute after earning a yellow card for a tough challenge on Aspas.

Ferland Mendy—4: Slow to start the season with three sub-par games in a row: Frankfurt, Almeria, and now Celta. Too many giveaways and a lack of understanding with Tchouameni.

Tchouameni—8: A solid match after all the drama and noise surrounding Casemiro’s transfer.

1 - Aurélien @atchouameni has been the @realmadriden player with the most clearances (4), interceptions (3) and recoveries (9) against Celta de Vigo. Present. pic.twitter.com/uWfRg2ZX8X — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 20, 2022

Eduardo Camavinga—7.5: After a difficult first 15 minutes, Camavinga grew into the match. Used his body well to shield the ball and evade pressure. Made multiple 2nd man runs from midfield to free up space for teammates and provide an outlet.

Luka Modric—9: A beautiful goal, a dagger assist, and all around awe-inspiring performance which drew an ovation from the Balaidos crowd.

Fede Valverde—6: Finally opened his goal scoring account after hitting the woodwork countless times or shooting a high xG opportunity right at the goalkeeper. Hopefully the ketchup bottle opens up and the goals flow for the Uruguayan.

Vinicius Junior—8.5: Hugo Mallo will have nightmares thinking about the Brazilian tonight. Tormented the right back all evening and forced him into a team high of 4 fouls. Scored a brilliant goal by dribbling the keeper and slotting into an open net.

Karim Benzema—6: Another quiet night, but still managed to get on the scoresheet via a well-taken penalty.

Substitutions:

Antonio Rudiger—7: Made a lung-busting run both carrying the ball and then later driving into the final third to earn a penalty.

Lucas Vazquez—6: Little to note, the team was in control while the right back was on the pitch.

Eden Hazard—N/A: Played last 10 minutes with the team 4-1 up and missed a penalty.

Dani Ceballos—N/A: Played last 10 minutes in place of Luka Modric in midfield.

Marco Asensio—N/A: Missed a late chance to score the fifth.