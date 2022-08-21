Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City; UWCL Qualifier, Round 1 Final

Real Madrid kick off their Champions League qualifier vs. Manchester City at 21:00 Spanish time (3:00 pm EST). This is a one-match knockout contest that will determine who gets to move onto Round 2 of the qualifying process. If Las Blancas win, they have to win a two-legged tie to progress to the group stage.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid’s XI: Misa, Kenti Robles, Ivan Andrés, Sandie Toletti, Olga Carmona, Esther González, Caroline Weir, Kathellen Sousa, Naomie Feller, Claudia Zornoza, Athenea del Castillo

Subs: Méline Gérard, Sofía, Teresa Abelleira, Rocío Gálvez, Maite Oroz, Nahikari García, Claudia Florentino, Caroline Møller Hansen, Lucía Rodríguez, Sofie Svava, Carla Camacho, Paula Partido

Predicted Formation: 4-3-3

Manchester City’s XI: Ellie Roebuck, Morgan, Laia Aleixandri, Alex Greenwood, Leila Ouahabi, Keira Walsh, Fowler, Vicky Losada, Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp

Subs: MacIver, Keating, Casparij, Stokes, Houghton, Coombs, Deyna Castellanos, Angeldahl, Raso, Kennedy, Blakstad

Predicted Formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Real Madrid’s Twitch

Real Madrid TV Español