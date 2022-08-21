Managing Madrid Podcast: Celta Vigo 1 - 4 Real Madrid, La Liga 2022 - 2023

AUDIO:
VIDEO: (will be uploaded shortly.. Check back)
On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Om Arvind discuss:
- The tactical battle in the first half.
- Real Madrid’s press
- Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance (and more on that later in the podcast as well)
- The connection between Tchouameni and Eduardo
- Eder Militao’s mistakes
- Antonio Rudiger things
- Luka Modric transcendance
- Performance of Ferland Mendy
- Performance of Vinicius Jr
- Real Madrid’s entire right flank
- Eduardo Camavinga’s performance
- Tchouameni’s mentality
- Karim Benzema’s performance
- Massive Las Blancas game tomorrow
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Om Arvind (@OmVASports)
