Managing Madrid Podcast: Celta Vigo 1 - 4 Real Madrid, La Liga 2022 - 2023

AUDIO:

VIDEO: (will be uploaded shortly.. Check back)

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Om Arvind discuss:

The tactical battle in the first half.

Real Madrid’s press

Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance (and more on that later in the podcast as well)

The connection between Tchouameni and Eduardo

Eder Militao’s mistakes

Antonio Rudiger things

Luka Modric transcendance

Performance of Ferland Mendy

Performance of Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid’s entire right flank

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance

Tchouameni’s mentality

Karim Benzema’s performance

Massive Las Blancas game tomorrow

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of exclusive content over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Om Arvind (@OmVASports)