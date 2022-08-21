 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: August 21, 2022

Sunday Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By Valyrian steel
/ new
RC Celta v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho!

Dominant away performance.

No Casemiro no problem. All aboard the Tchou Tchou Train. Los Blancos swept aside Celta with a fantastic second half performance to make that 2 wins out of 2. The game was covered extensively in the immediate reaction and player ratings articles as well as the Managing Madrid Podcast.

This isn’t normal anymore.

The Croatian just keeps cementing his legacy with another man of the match performance.

We need to see more but this just might pan out.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid