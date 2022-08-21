Coudet: “They punish you every time they have the chance”

Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Coudet spoke to the media after his side lost 1 - 4 to Real Madrid on Saturday night. Coudet spoke about Real Madrid’s incredible level and their ability to punish you if you don’t take your chances.

“They punish you every time they have the chance,” Coudet said. “Modric’s goal was his first shot and it was a great goal. All goals are avoidable, but against that one, it is impossible.

“In the second half we had two chances to make it 2-2 but when they scored the third It did a lot of damage because they played with a different level of calm. Our team was good, but at 1-4 it’s difficult. It’s a rival of a different hierarchy”.

“We played a great game in the first half, but Madrid punishes you a lot,” Coudet continued to explain. “It’s the hierarchy, the quality they have. We made them feel uncomfortable for a long time, but we didn’t punish them.... There is a big difference in level, we know it and we are aware of our limitations. We have to keep working and growing”.