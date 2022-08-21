Drawing Board: Real Madrid Fans React To Casemiro’s Departure

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

It has been an emotional week for Real Madrid fans all around the world. Out of nowhere on Wednesday, reports came in that Manchester United was interested in purchasing club legend Casemiro, and by Saturday, the Brazilian was officially sold.

That hit Madridistas hard, as Casemiro was not only a great player who was important to Real Madrid’s success, but he was also a player that was beloved in the locker-room and fanbase.

Here is Finn’s take on the reaction Madridistas had to losing Casemiro: