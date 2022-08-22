Another Hero: 22 August 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

In his second consecutive start for the Merengues, Aurelien Tchouameni has kicked off his Real Madrid career with a cool display of efficiency and calculated aggression. Last week Mr Ancelotti said the Real Madrid jersey was heavy. Against Celta, Tchouameni was calling it “lightweight”. The frenchman and his compatriot Eduardo Camavinga sunk their teeth into Celta Vigo and didn’t let go. Whatever Carlo is doing behind the scenes, he could have a midfield arsenal the envy of every other manager if he finds the right blend. There’s just ballers everywhere.

Luka Modric is arguably the greatest midfielder of the 21st century. I am certainly not so objective as to put him in my top three GOAT midfielders but to go from a team that couldn’t buy a trophy to becoming a GOAT at the greatest club of all time takes some doing. Modric didn’t just improve at Real Madrid. He became synonymous with the excellence of the club. When he scored the winner against Celta.. I just thought, this ******** guy! Of course he’s going to end Celta Vigo’s fight with a casual moment of genius.

The notorious Karim and Vini duo are up and running this season. Currently trailing Lewandowski by a goal each. We can expect to see some more fireworks this season as Vinicius continues to mature.

The 2 finals against Barcelona today:



✅Juvenil A 2-0 Barcelona

✅Juvenil C 1-0 Barcelona



It was a good day . pic.twitter.com/PErGXQQVLX — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) August 21, 2022

