Real Madrid’s tribute video to Casemiro

Real Madrid have published an emotional video tribute, which was also shown during the farewell ceremony for legendary midfielder Carlos Henrique Casemiro.

Casemiro was in tears while the video was played at Valdebebas, and it was hard for him to deliver his farewell speech shortly after.

The Brazilian midfielder has signed for Manchester United after the Red Devils paid €72 million for his transfer. Casemiro will earn €12 million/year for the next four seasons.

The club legend was a crucial player for Real Madrid during the last decade. He won five Champions League titles (starting in four Finals), three FIFA Club World Cup titles and three La Liga titles during his nine seasons in the Spanish capital.

It’s clear that Casemiro has written his name among the best players in the history of Real Madrid and also as a crucial member of what has arguably been the best midfield trio in football history: the legendary Casemiro-Kroos-Modric.