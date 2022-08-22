Gallery: Photos from today’s ceremony for Casemiro

Real Madrid held their emotional farewell today for club legend Casemiro as the he departs for Manchester United. Below is everything you need to read / listen / watch, as well as a photo gallery of today’s ceremony.
Casemiro farewell links
- Florentino Perez’s beautiful parting message to Casemiro
- Real Madrid’s tribute video to Casemiro
- Will Real Madrid change their style of play without Casemiro? Is Tchouameni ready? And 8 other observations (Article by Kiyan Sobhani)
- Casemiro: “I realised my time at Real Madrid was ending after the Champions League final”
- 10 games to highlight 10 years of Casemiro (Article by Sam Leveridge)
- Managing Madrid Podcast: The Emergency Casemiro Is Leaving Episode (Hosted by Kiyan Sobhani and Om Arvind)
- A look at Casemiro’s evolution at Real Madrid (Article by Mehedi Hassan)
Photos from today’s farewell ceremony
On that note, if you haven’t already, make sure to follow us on Instagram (Instagram.com/ManagingMadrid) as we are quite active there now, and Kiyan Sobhani — our chief editor — answers your questions on Instagram stories where you can submit questions every day.
Loading comments...