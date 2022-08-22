Gallery: Photos from today’s ceremony for Casemiro

Real Madrid held their emotional farewell today for club legend Casemiro as the he departs for Manchester United. Below is everything you need to read / listen / watch, as well as a photo gallery of today’s ceremony.

Casemiro farewell links

Photos from today’s farewell ceremony

On that note, if you haven’t already, make sure to follow us on Instagram (Instagram.com/ManagingMadrid) as we are quite active there now, and Kiyan Sobhani — our chief editor — answers your questions on Instagram stories where you can submit questions every day.