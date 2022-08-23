Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid Knock Out City Again

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Yash Thakur break down Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Manchester City:
- Why Toril chose the 4-2-3-1 over the 4-3-3
- The issues with City’s pressing structure
- Why Madrid didn’t go for a full high press (in open play)
- The minor flaws in Real’s defensive structure
- How the first goal actually happened
- Laia Aleixandris’s tweet about getting a concussion
- City looking deflated
- The particular set-piece routine that created a huge chance for Sousa
- Ivana winning the battle vs. Shaw
- The changes Gareth Taylor should’ve made
- Esme Morgan trying to be Lucy Bronze
- What tactical pattern City lost from Weir’s departure
- Maite’s impact off the bench and what she could’ve done better in one moment
- The mistakes that led to City’s big chance
- Assessing Mary Fowler’s performance
- Zornoza’s class on the ball
- Esther playing well despite her big miss
- Athenea’s disappointing night
- Esther rattling opponents
- Lorena being left out of the squad
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
