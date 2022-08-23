Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid Knock Out City Again

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Yash Thakur break down Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Manchester City:

Why Toril chose the 4-2-3-1 over the 4-3-3

The issues with City’s pressing structure

Why Madrid didn’t go for a full high press (in open play)

The minor flaws in Real’s defensive structure

How the first goal actually happened

Laia Aleixandris’s tweet about getting a concussion

City looking deflated

The particular set-piece routine that created a huge chance for Sousa

Ivana winning the battle vs. Shaw

The changes Gareth Taylor should’ve made

Esme Morgan trying to be Lucy Bronze

What tactical pattern City lost from Weir’s departure

Maite’s impact off the bench and what she could’ve done better in one moment

The mistakes that led to City’s big chance

Assessing Mary Fowler’s performance

Zornoza’s class on the ball

Esther playing well despite her big miss

Athenea’s disappointing night

Esther rattling opponents

Lorena being left out of the squad

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)