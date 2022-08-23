Churros y Tácticas Podcast: KCM; BIX; And thoughts from Anoeta

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani discusses:

- Why this Barcelona has similar traits to the Lionel Messi era

- Their lack of a ‘six’ behind Sergio Busquets

- Real Sociedad’s ‘double 10’ with David Silva and Takefusa Kubo

- Casemiro - Kroos - Modric vs Busquets - Iniesta - Xavi

- Real Madrid’s Gala midfield in the post-Casemiro era

- Netflix’s new documentary on the Luis Figo’s controversial transfer

- And more.

