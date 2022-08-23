Churros y Tácticas Podcast: KCM; BIX; And thoughts from Anoeta

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani discusses:
- Why this Barcelona has similar traits to the Lionel Messi era
- Their lack of a ‘six’ behind Sergio Busquets
- Real Sociedad’s ‘double 10’ with David Silva and Takefusa Kubo
- Casemiro - Kroos - Modric vs Busquets - Iniesta - Xavi
- Real Madrid’s Gala midfield in the post-Casemiro era
- Netflix’s new documentary on the Luis Figo’s controversial transfer
- And more.
Click here for access
Enjoy the raw Churros, legends!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...