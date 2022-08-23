Mariano would be willing to leave Real Madrid for another LaLiga club -report

Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz would be willing to leave the club and join another team in LaLiga this summer, according to a report published this Tuesday on Diario AS. Mariano had received interest from other clubs in previous years but chose to stay in the Spanish capital, but things would be different this year if he were to receive an offer, per that same report.

Mariano is clearly an expendable player for Real Madrid and coach Carlo Ancelotti. He simply won’t be used no matter the circumstances and it’s been a priority for the club to get his contract off the books, as he makes close to €6 million/year.

Celta Vigo, Getafe, Sevilla, Espanyol or Rayo have been interested in Mariano over the last few months but it’s not clear if that interest is still there or if they will offer the striker the contract he wants. Madrid will have to let him go without any kind of transfer fee anyway, so they will be hoping to see Mariano accepting any offer he gets before the summer transfer window comes to an end.