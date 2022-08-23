Shaking My Head Again: 23 August 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Mariano Diaz and Odriozola are still part of the Real Madrid squad and while there are plenty of rumours about pending departures I have little hope that Mariano will leave the club. Instead we’re always more likely to lose the more talented players and be stuck with the likes of Mariano.

Gracias Case

Casemiro left the club in the way club legends should. We wish they could retire at the club but that is often unrealistic. The celebration of club legends should be a tradition the club takes on very seriously going forward, particularly in the case of those who have been at the club for a long time.

Our Leftback is balling

Good first half from Miguel Gutiérrez with Girona against Getafe. Active, touched a lot of balls, good under pressure and linked up well with Riquelme. One of Girona’s best chances came from a key pass he made. Him and Rodrigo Riquelme complement each other and get along well. pic.twitter.com/UJXl6qenrz — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) August 22, 2022

Miguel kicked of his top flight career in style. Really nice to see we have a creative fullback doing well at another club. SMDH!

Rayo Vallecano and Cádiz are one of the two teams where Juanmi Latasa is most likely to join. Mallorca are also keeping an eye on him. @__AngelGarcia__ pic.twitter.com/AZqTI2pjOO — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) August 22, 2022

