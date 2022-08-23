 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Shaking My Head Again: 23 August 2022

Tuesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football.

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

Ooh, he’s leaving

(Leaving)On the midnight train to Georgia

(Leaving on the midnight train)Said he’s going back to find

(Going back to find)Ooh, a simpler place and time

(Whenever he takes that ride, guess who’s gonna be right by his side)I’ve got to be with him

(I know you will)On that midnight train to Georgia

(Leaving on a midnight train to Georgia, woo woo)I’d rather live in his world

(Live in his world)Than live without him in mine

(Her world is his, his and hers alone)” - Gladys Knight

Mariano Diaz and Odriozola are still part of the Real Madrid squad and while there are plenty of rumours about pending departures I have little hope that Mariano will leave the club. Instead we’re always more likely to lose the more talented players and be stuck with the likes of Mariano.

Gracias Case

Casemiro left the club in the way club legends should. We wish they could retire at the club but that is often unrealistic. The celebration of club legends should be a tradition the club takes on very seriously going forward, particularly in the case of those who have been at the club for a long time.

Our Leftback is balling

Miguel kicked of his top flight career in style. Really nice to see we have a creative fullback doing well at another club. SMDH!

Fabrica Stories

The Daily Poll

Poll

Real Madrid’s fullbacks

view results
  • 34%
    We need 2 new starting fullbacks
    (30 votes)
  • 26%
    Carvajal is great but we have issues at LB
    (23 votes)
  • 22%
    Our fullbacks are perfectly balanced
    (20 votes)
  • 16%
    Ferland is going to send me to an early grave
    (14 votes)
87 votes total Vote Now

