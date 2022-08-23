Graeme Souness: “Casemiro is not a great player, he has never been a great player,”

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness went on record at Talk Sport last night to state his opinion on Real Madrid legend Casemiro. Souness, with strange conviction, was adamant that the Brazilian anchor is “not a great player.”

“Casemiro was playing with great players at Real Madrid, but he is not a great player, he has never been a great player,” Souness said on Talk Sport. “I think he was lucky to be in that Real Madrid team. I never expect to see Casemiro play. Benzema and the other players, yes. I’ve never been really excited to see Casemiro,”

Many of the English media don’t watch Real Madrid player outside of big Champions League games, but it is strange that Souness would make these comments after watching Casemiro put in a masterclass performance vs his Liverpool side in the Champions League Final.

“I don’t think he has a great passing range, I don’t think he’s going to make other players play,” Souness also stated. “Real Madrid and that particular midfield was full of footballing guys.

“He’s 30 years old and costs 70 million plus accessories... it’s too much money. I don’t see Manchester United playing better when Casemiro has the ball,”