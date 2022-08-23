Rodrygo rejoins Real Madrid squad in training, Kroos still out

Rodrygo Goes rejoined Real Madrid’s squad in Tuesday’s training session, while Toni Kroos is still out with the flu. Rodrygo has recovered from the muscle fatigue that kept him out of the team’s first two games in LaLiga against Almeria and Celta de Vigo, and will be available when Los Blancos visit Espanyol on Sunday.

Kroos should also have time to recover from his symptoms, so it’s likely that coach Carlo Ancelotti deploys the 4-3-3 formation for the first time this season. The Italian coach also hinted at that possibility during his last press conference, saying that the 4-3-3 formation will be back when Rodrygo is available.

Rodrygo’s return should help Real Madrid’s offensive production, as the team has been relying on both Vinicius and Benzema a bit too much during the first two games. Rodrygo is expected to make a leap this season and he will need time and minutes to gain some confidence for that role.