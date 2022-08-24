Managing Madrid Podcast: Miguel and Reinier; More Casemiro; Kubo vs Barca

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Miguel Gutierrez vs Getafe

Girona’s 3-4-1-2

Reinier Jesus’s touches off the bench

How fun Girona is

Takefusa Kubo’s performance vs Barcelona

Our favourite player compilations

Luka Jovic vs Empoli

Victor Chust vs Osasuna

Casemiro’s Champions League debut in ’13-14

Revisiting the Casemiro conspiracy

Souness

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)