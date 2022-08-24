GOATness : 24 August 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Karim and Carletto up for some individual awards. Last season was easily one of the greatest stories in the history of the game. Carletto and Karim were front and center. I wouldn’t argue against anyone who claims Real Madrid’s Champions league campaign was in some ways like watching episodes of the “Carebears”.

Ancelotti and Benzema among other club officials will travel to Istanbul on Thursday, to attend the UEFA awards gala. @marca ❗️ pic.twitter.com/OZ6fXoHghm — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) August 23, 2022

It is always great to see GOAT stories recognised. Karim and Carletto are hardly masters of PR. Their work speaks for itself.

The good news

Rodrygo is back. Hopefully he’ll get some minutes on Sunday. The team hasn’t struggled for goals, with 6 goals in the first two outings. The addition of Rodrygo should bump those numbers up.

What Carlo sees in training

It is increasingly likely that Ancelotti might have on his hands an likely starter in Eduardo Camavinga. The absence of Toni Kroos through illness coupled with the untimely departure of Casemiro has created an opportunity for the teenager to stake a claim in the starting XI. His performance against Celta Vigo was an improvement from opening day but that’s true of everyone not named Vinicius or GOAT. Given, that Kroos will waltz back into the XI upon recovery, the young Frenchman would do well to keep himself in the manager’s thoughts.

Asensio’s Zizou-esque touch

Marco Asensio has been the subject of much speculation and ire from fans and media commentators alike. It is not obvious how Asensio became a potentially polarising figure. The unfortunate nature of Asensio’s situation is to do with the relative standard expected of a Real Madrid attacker. It is not that he’s a poor player but that his presence on that RW position indicates a dearth of quality options in attack.

Reinier kicks of spanish top flight career

We have yet to see the true quality of Reinier. His loan spell at BVB was something of an atrocity. One has to wonder why Real Madrid were not aggressive enough with BVB by insisting he be returned home. The boy is talented, he might have needed a better environment for his development than what BVB had to offer. I’ll have my fingers crossed that both he and Miguel do well enough to earn a chance in the first team next season. I might have to watch Girona games this season.

The Daily Poll: Double Poll

Dominoes

Midfield Three