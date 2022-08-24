Real Madrid rejected €90 million offers from Premier League clubs for Fede Valverde -report

Real Madrid received €90 million offers for midfielder Fede Valverde this summer but the club rejected them all, according to a report from Tomas Gonzalez-Martin. The offer came from “more than one” Premier League clubs but Madrid consider Fede Valverde an essential player and ruled out the possibility of selling him, per that same report.

Valverde turned 24 years old this summer and has established himself as a key player for Carlo Ancelotti over the past few months, even though Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are still undisputed starters when healthy. Valverde has been played on the right wing and out of his natural spot in the central midfield yet he’s been able to find a way to contribute and make an impact.

Real Madrid signed Fede Valverde to a very long contract extension last season, and his deal will keep him in Madrid until the summer of 2027. That means that the club will be in total control of Valverde’s future for the next few years, which will be necessary if Valverde keeps improving and developing as a player.