Toni Kroos rejoins Real Madrid squad in training

German midfielder Toni Kroos rejoined Real Madrid’s squad in Wednesday’s training session after recovering from the flu symptoms which kept him out of the team’s last win against Celta Vigo. Kroos will be available when Madrid visit Espanyol next Sunday.

Having Kroos back is great news for Carlo Ancelotti, who also got back Rodrygo Goes on Tuesday. The Italian coach suggested that the team will deploy the 4-3-3 formation once Rodrygo is ready to play, so this means that Real Madrid could very well use Tchouameni, Kroos, Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Benzema on Sunday.

Midfielder Fede Valverde will likely be odd man out if Carlo Ancelotti decides to use that 4-3-3 formation going forward, but it’s clear that he will have many opportunities to play as he will not only be the team’s first replacement for both Modric and Kroos but also for Rodrygo.