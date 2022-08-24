Dani Gomez: “We are not going to go out on the pitch afraid against Real Madrid”

Former Real Madrid academy product Dani Gomez, who now plays on loan at Espanyol (sent from his parent club, Levante) spoke to Marca in an interview today and discussed his feelings on facing his former club this upcoming weekend.

Of course, Espanyol will play Real Madrid this Sunday, August 28th, at 10pm CET. Espanyol also boast a couple other former Real Madrid Castilla players: Joselu, and the excellent Raul de Tomas.

In Gomez’s interview with Marca, the forward spoke about the team’s lack of fear in facing Real Madrid.

”We are aware of the potential they have, but we are not going to go out on the pitch afraid at all this weekend,” Gomez said. “We are going to go out with everything. The fans are going to be there to support us. It would not be the first time that Espanyol has beaten Real Madrid, So we’ll go out and try to do it again.”