Haaland responds to Florentino’s comments about him being a bench warmer at Real

In an interview with FourFourTwo magazine, which was just released in their September 2022 issue, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland spoke about many things, and in the conversation, he was asked about some of the external comments made about him.

For one, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez suggested in June that had Haaland come to Real Madrid, he would’ve been a benchwarmer to Karim Benzema. At that point of the interview, Haaland had a big grin, and then other things come up, like when in a game against Sweden that same month, Alexander Milosevic called Haaland a ‘whore’ and threatened to break his legs.

“It happens in football,” responds Haaland in the interview. “I like to have a laugh myself, but I don’t think too much about outside talk. I can’t. It means I’m not focusing and I’m not at my best. It’s good to have some fun, though. Talking is fine and we’re friends in the end. It’s good to have a bit of that on the pitch, I enjoy it. Afterwards we’re all the same, and we can be mates.”