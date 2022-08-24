Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Isak was sold for.... how much?

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Sam Leveridge discuss:
- The crazy Alexander Isak transfer
- His lack of production last season
- Raul de Tomas
- What are Newcastle doing?
- What other options Real Sociedad could pursue
- Is Antoine Griezmann realistic? Would he fit?
- Are Atletico Madrid weaker or stronger than last season?
- Alvaro Morata
- What’s Diego Simeone’s best XI?
- The Atletico Ultras. What you need to know about them.
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
