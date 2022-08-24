Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Isak was sold for.... how much?

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Sam Leveridge discuss:

The crazy Alexander Isak transfer

His lack of production last season

Raul de Tomas

What are Newcastle doing?

What other options Real Sociedad could pursue

Is Antoine Griezmann realistic? Would he fit?

Are Atletico Madrid weaker or stronger than last season?

Alvaro Morata

What’s Diego Simeone’s best XI?

The Atletico Ultras. What you need to know about them.

And more.

