Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Isak was sold for.... how much?

Kiyan is joined by Sam Leveridge to discuss today’s whopping La Liga transfer, who replaces Isak, and all the problems at Atletico

By Kiyan Sobhani and Sam Leveridge
Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Sam Leveridge discuss:

  • The crazy Alexander Isak transfer
  • His lack of production last season
  • Raul de Tomas
  • What are Newcastle doing?
  • What other options Real Sociedad could pursue
  • Is Antoine Griezmann realistic? Would he fit?
  • Are Atletico Madrid weaker or stronger than last season?
  • Alvaro Morata
  • What’s Diego Simeone’s best XI?
  • The Atletico Ultras. What you need to know about them.
  • And more.

